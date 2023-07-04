Kharge meets Cong leaders in poll-bound Mizoram

Mallikarjun Kharge meets Congress leaders from Mizoram, says state desires change

Congress seeks to wrest power in Mizoram in assembly elections later this year.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 04 2023, 20:03 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2023, 20:17 ist
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal during a meeting with Mizoram Congress leaders, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge Tuesday held a strategy meeting with party leaders from Mizoram and said the people of the state desire change and that his party is ready to herald a new era of development there.

AICC general secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal and AICC in-charge for Mizoram Bhakta Charan Das were also present during the meeting, along with state party chief Lalsawta and CLP leader Zodintluanga.

Also Read | Next Opposition meeting to be held in Bengaluru on July 17-18

The Congress seeks to wrest power in the northeastern state in assembly elections later this year.

"Our fellow citizens of Mizoram desire change. Congress party has a record of providing stability and progress in the state, and Mizoram Congress is once again ready to herald a new era of development and welfare in Mizoram. We will do everything possible to work towards that," Kharge tweeted with pictures of the meeting.

The tenure of the 40-member Mizoram assembly ends on December 17, 2023 and assembly elections are slated before that.

