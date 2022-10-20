Mallikarjun Kharge vows to work with Rahul Gandhi

Newly elected Congress president Mallikarjuna Kharge on Wednesday praised Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and vowed to work with former AICC president Rahul Gandhi.

Extending his greetings to outgoing party chief Sonia Gandhi, he said, "I thank Sonia Gandhi ji who made personal sacrifice as she steered the party for more than 20 years. "

"I want to thank Sonia Gandhi on behalf of all party workers. Her tenure will be remembered for a long time. Under her leadership, we formed our government at the Centre twice,” he said while addressing a press conference soon after the election result was declared..

Several leaders and hundreds of Congress workers thronged to his residence on Rajaji Marg to congratulate after the result was announced. Kharge’s wife Radhabai Kharge and his son Congress MLA Priyanka Kharge were seen making arrangements for the party leaders and workers, so that they get a chance to meet Kharge.

The Rajya Sabha MP further said former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had called him and congratulated him and said that together "we all have to work towards strengthening the Congress organisation."

Kharge said for him every Congress worker is equal and all have to work together to fight the fascists forces threatening democracy and the Constitution. No one in the party is big or small and he will work as a true Congress soldier to strengthen the organisation, he said.

He said by holding organisational elections, the Congress has shown the country how internal democracy is strong in the organisation.

"We have to together fight the threat to democracy and the Constitution. We have to fight the fascist forces... who are attacking democracy and the people of the country," Kharge said, assailing the forces "wearing the garb of communalism".

He also appealed to all Congress workers and people of the country to join Rahul Gandhi in his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gelhot and his former Deputy Sachin Pilot met separately. Several party leaders including senior leaders Sushil Kumar Shinde, Anand Sharma and Former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan. DMK leader and former Union Minister T R Balu also met him.