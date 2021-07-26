Mamata arrives in Delhi on 5-day visit, to meet PM Modi

Mamata arrives in Delhi on 5-day visit, to meet PM Modi, opposition leaders

Banerjee is slated to meet Modi at 4 pm on Tuesday

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 26 2021, 23:29 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2021, 23:34 ist
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrives in New Delhi. Credit: PTI photo

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrived in the national capital on Monday on a five-day visit and is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

According to a schedule provided by her Trinamool Congress, Banerjee is slated to meet Modi at 4 pm on Tuesday.

She is also scheduled to meet a host of Congress leaders, including Kamal Nath, Anand Sharma and Abhishek Manu Singhvi, on Tuesday.

Banerjee is likely to meet President Ram Nath Kovind and Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday, sources said.

During her visit to Delhi amid the Monsoon session of Parliament, she is likely to meet leaders of other opposition parties as well.

The Trinamool Congress supremo, who apparently seeks to take up a larger role in national politics prior to the 2024 Lok Sabha election, is visiting Delhi for the first time after leading her party to power in West Bengal for the third time in a row.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Mamata Banerjee
Delhi
Narendra Modi
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

India's poor face outsized air pollution death risk

India's poor face outsized air pollution death risk

Olympic broadcasters curb sexual pic of female athletes

Olympic broadcasters curb sexual pic of female athletes

9 new sites added to UNESCO’s World Heritage list

9 new sites added to UNESCO’s World Heritage list

Farming, shooting, govt jobs and medals in Western UP

Farming, shooting, govt jobs and medals in Western UP

Iceland, home to the most expensive feather treasure

Iceland, home to the most expensive feather treasure

How B S Yediyurappa opened the southern gate for BJP

How B S Yediyurappa opened the southern gate for BJP

 