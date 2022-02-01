Mamata Banerjee-Jagdeep Dhankar fight escalates in West Bengal

Trinamool Congress has asked President Ram Nath Kovind to remove West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar from his post, as relations between the outspoken Governor and the party worsened.

The party is also planning to move a Substantive Motion against the Governor in the Rajya Sabha criticising his actions, sources said, after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee upped the ante by blocking Dhankar on Twitter.

Mamata said that she has been forced to block the Governor as she felt irritated with his tweets. The chief minister alleged that the Governor has spoken about issues that were of no concern to him.

Mamata alleged that Dhankhar is ‘threatening’ officers in the government and had not been clearing files sent to him. “I seek apology for this (action). There’ s nothing I can do,” she said.

The escalation comes days after Dhankhar raised his reservations concerning the Speaker of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly.

The crisis reached Delhi, too. Senior TMC leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay said he had requested Kovind to remove Dhankar for the sake of democracy.

As he was walking out of the Central Hall of Parliament on Monday, sources said, Kovind greeted Bandyopadhyay, following which the TMC leader said, “Please remove the West Bengal Governor for the sake of parliamentary democracy.”

Sources said the TMC is planning to raise the issue in both the Houses of Parliament in the coming days.

While Trinamool leaders did not reveal the plans, sources said a senior Congress leader has conveyed that his party would support them if they bring a motion against the Governor in Parliament.