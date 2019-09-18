Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi even as BJP mocks her

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

Discussions on various issues like funds that are due to the state, the NRC and West Bengal's name change were on the cards.

The last time the two leaders had met was at the convocation ceremony at Visva Bharati University held in Shantiniketan on May 25, 2018. Banerjee did not attend Modi's swearing-in ceremony when he took over the reins for the second time in May this year and had also kept away from the NITI Ayog meeting in June.

Several BJP leaders had mocked Banerjee for seeking appointment to meet Modi.

BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha had said, "We all know the kind of language she (Banerjee) had used against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Lok Sabha elections and afterward. She never had any regard for the federal structure and had even said she never had any regard for the federal structure and had even said she does not feel the need to respect Modiji as prime minister."

"Now all of a sudden why and for what she is going to Delhi is an open secret. It also brings out her nature of an opportunistic politician, who can go to any extent to get her purpose served and forget it once the job is done," he said.

According to another senior BJP leader, who did not wish to be named, Banerjee was going to Delhi to save herself and her party leaders from the clutches of the CBI, which is investigating the multi-crore chit fund scam in Bengal.

Banerjee on Tuesday had met PM Modi's wife Jashodaben at the Kolkata airport before boarding her flight to New Delhi and they exchanged pleasantries.

The appointment for the meeting was sought by the chief minister's office last week.

With inputs from PTI.