Mamata Banerjee meets Rakesh Tikait, assures support for farmers’ agitation

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) will extend full support to the ongoing farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s new farm laws.

During a meeting at the State Secretariat with farmer leaders Rakesh Tikait and Yudhvir Singh, the Chief Minister also accused the Centre of acting against the federal structure of the country.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting the Chief Minister said, “We will definitely support the farmers...Why is it so difficult ( for the Centre) to speak to the farmers?” She also said that the country was eagerly waiting for policies regarding fighting the pandemic and aiding farmers.

“India is eagerly waiting for policies regarding fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, assisting farmers and the industry,” said Mamata.

She further alleged that the BJP’s rule resulted in setbacks for all sectors, be it healthcare or agriculture.

“India is suffering. We are fighting against both natural and political disasters. The farmers’ movement is not confined to Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. It is for the country,” said Mamata.

She also said that states should come together for a discussion on policy issues and put up a united fight against injustice.

The TMC’s supremo’s announcement of supporting the farmers' agitation comes days after the TMC announced that it wants to spread its organization in other States also and make it more relevant in national politics.