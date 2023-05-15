Mamata Banerjee says Congress too must support Opposition partners

The Congress may fight in its regions of strength, and there’s nothing wrong with this, but the party must see that they support other political parties too, Trinamool Chief Mamata Banerjee, said on Monday.

“I am giving you (the Congress) the support in Karnataka, but you are fighting against me every day. It should not be the policy. It is for everybody. If you want to get some good things, then you have to sacrifice yourself also, in some areas,” Banerjee said.

Banerjee had, on occasions, said that parties that are strong in their regions should fight against the BJP. Asked if the Karnataka elections reflect her idea of countering the BJP, Banerjee said that the ‘strong party’ must be given priority, and “wherever the Congress is strong, in their respective 200 seats, or something… let them fight, we will give support. Nothing is wrong, but they have to see that they have to support the other political parties also”.

The Trinamool leader also explained how the Opposition parties can utilise their strength: “Suppose, in Bengal. I think we (Trinamool) should fight Bengal. Suppose, Delhi. AAP should fight Delhi. Bihar… Nitish Ji, Tejaswi, Congress, and other parties are there, so they will decide. I cannot decide their formula.”

Naming several other states, Banerjee said that the strong party (of the region) must be given priority, while the Congress should focus on its strongholds alone, supporting other Opposition parties where those are strong.

“In some areas, suppose in Uttar Pradesh,” Banerjee said, Akhilesh Yadav, and others, are leading players in the Opposition space. “I am not saying that the Congress should not fight there. Let us decide this. It is not at the final stage. When the matter will be discussed, then we can discuss details. Now, everybody is thinking (about) something,” she said.

Talking with Karnataka results in the backdrop, Banerjee said that the BJP lacks the ability to fight in places where the regional parties are strong, and where people are ‘demoralised’. The state’s result, she considered as people’s verdict against the BJP government.