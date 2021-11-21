Mamata Banerjee to meet Opposition leaders in Delhi ahead of Winter Session

WIth the Parliament's winter session set to begin on November 29, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee will be visiting the national capital from November 22 to 25.

During her highly anticipated trip, Banerjee is expected to meet Opposition leaders and strategise cornering the Centre in the Winter Session, sources told NDTV.

The meeting is likely to focus on the Centre's rolling back of the three farm laws, a result of farmer protests spanning over 15 months. The laws, widely regarded as "black laws" by the Opposition and farmers alike, will formally be scrapped during the upcoming session of the Parliament.

The TMC leader took to Twitter to express her solidarity with farmers.

"My heartfelt congratulations to every single farmer who fought relentlessly and were not fazed by the cruelty with which BJP treated you", she wrote.

My heartfelt congratulations to every single farmer who fought relentlessly and were not fazed by the cruelty with which @BJP4India treated you. This is YOUR VICTORY! My deepest condolences to everyone who lost their loved ones in this fight.#FarmLaws — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) November 19, 2021

Other than a meeting with the Opposition, Banerjee might also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss issues including the BJP government's move to increase the BSF's jurisdiction, according to PTI.

The TMC chief is cementing her image as a formidable anti-BJP force, especially after her party's landslide victory in the West Bengal polls earlier this year.

In her last visit to Delhi back in July, Banerjee had bid for Opposition unity in a speech attended by prominent Opposition leaders including P Chidambaram, NCP's Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi. She had also met Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and senior leader Rahul Gandhi.

