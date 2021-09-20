Didi told me I will get full liberty in TMC: Babul

Mamata Banerjee told me I will get full liberty in TMC: Babul Supriyo

Supriyo said that he wrote to the Union Home Ministry asking it to withdraw his security

Soumya Das
Soumya Das, DHNS, Kolkata,
  Sep 20 2021, 23:08 ist
  • updated: Sep 20 2021, 23:08 ist
TMC leader Babul Supriyo with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee during a meeting in Kolkata. Credit: PTI Photo

Following her meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday, former BJP leader Babul Supriyo said that he had a very “good discussion” with her. The singer-turned-politician who jumped ship to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday also said that it was the Chief Minister’s prerogative to decide which role he would play in his new party.

“I had a very good discussion with the Chief Minister. She told me that I will get full liberty at work in the TMC. I am ready to take up whichever role the party assigns to me,” said Supriyo. He was speaking to reporters after the meeting with Mamata.

As for the State BJP leadership’s jibe at him for using central security, Supriyo said that he wrote to the Union Home Ministry asking it to withdraw his security.

“I have come to meet the Chief Minister today driving on my own and without any security,” said Supriyo. He joined the TMC on Saturday prompting the BJP to dub him as a “traitor.”

 

West Bengal
TMC
Babul Supriyo
Mamata Banerjee
BJP
Indian Politics

