Mamata Banerjee trying to turn Congress to Congress (M): Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is trying to turn Congress to Congress (M) by inducing and alluring Congress leaders ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleged on Saturday.

In an interview with The Indian Express, Chowdhury said Banerjee is becoming an "instrument of Modi’s hold on power."

"She is driving a wedge in the opposition coalition. I would like to remind you that it was late Rajiv Gandhi who promoted her in the Congress hierarchy. Later, she got ministerial berths in Congress-led UPA," the state president of the Congress said.

Accusing the Chief Minister of stabbing Congress in its back because of her political ambition, Chowdhury said, "Congress is a soft target because she still enjoys proximity with some Congress leaders."

His comments came as the TMC has been inducting Congress leaders to bolster its national presence. Among the heavyweight Congress leaders who joined the TMC are Sushmita Dev and former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro.

The Congress leader, who has openly criticised the TMC supremo, accused the BJP of playing favourites by allowing TMC leaders to visit the Lakhimpur Kheri victims' families. "For the BJP, the carrot is for TMC, the stick for Congress," he said.

"Mamata Banerjee was BJP’s blue-eyed in the first NDA government where she got Railways portfolio. She had an alliance with BJP and it got two MPs from Bengal. The party was alien to people here. She must ask for pardon from the people of Bengal for invoking BJP in the state," he added.

On the crisis in the party's Punjab unit, Chowdhury said that Amarinder Singh's popularity eroded over the past five years.

"Singh said Sidhu is sentimental. I think he is as sentimental as Sidhu. 78 MLAs opposed him... there was no personal animosity. Sidhu is also a popular leader," the Congress leader told the publication.

