Mamata Banerjee urges 18 CMs of other states to help West Bengal migrant workers

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday wrote to her counterparts in 18 other states urging him to ensure basic facilities to migrant workers from her state who are stranded due to the nationwide lockdown to tackle the spread of coronavirus.

“Bengal has many workers - semi-skilled and unskilled - working in different parts of the country. Due to complete lockdown in the country for COVID-19 outbreak pandemic, many Bengal workers could not travel back and are stuck at different places,” stated Banerjee.

She further stated that these workers generally live in groups of 50 to 100 and can be easily identified by the local administration.

“Since it is not possible for us to provide any help to them, I take the opportunity to request you to kindly ask your administration to provide them with basic shelter. Food and medical support during this period of crisis,” stated Banerjee.