Mamata Banerjee urges Narendra Modi to work together with opposition to revive economy

Urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi of collaborating with the Opposition parties to revive the economy West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday that the Centre should focus more on economy rather than resorting to vendetta politics.

“The Prime Minister should take everybody into confidence and if necessary hold meetings with Opposition parties to find out ways to revive the economy. The Centre should focus more on the economy and stop resorting to vendetta politics,” said Banerjee. She was speaking to reporters after the state Budget session.

Banerjee also said that the Centre should take the recent remarks of RBI on the condition of the economy seriously instead of indugling into politics of hatred.

“The comments made by RBI are serious issues. The Centre should carefully look into it and act accordingly instead of being preoccupied with politics of hatred,” said Banerjee.

Describing the state Budget as “pro-people” the Chief Minister said that the Centre is yet to clear due of about Rs. 1 lakh crore to the West Bengal government.

She also said that the Centre has so far not given a penny to the state for the damages caused by the cyclone Bulbul.

“We are yet to get due of Rs. 1 lakh crore. Moreover, we have to repay an annual debt of Rs. 50,000 crore. Since 2011 our budget has always been pro-people. We have never presented an anti-people budget,” said Banerjee.

She also said that there should be no political discrimination when it comes to development and distribution.

“We think there should be no political discrimination with regard to the development and distribution of funds. We ensured two years back that the income of farmers in Bengal will increase three times,” said Banerjee.

The Chief Minister accused the Centre of taking unilateral decisions without consulting the state governments.