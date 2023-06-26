Mamata in war of words with Congress, CPI(M) in Bengal amid Opposition's pitch on unity

Days after the Opposition resolved to fight the BJP together and explore state-level electoral adjustments, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday put a spanner in the efforts attacking the Congress and the CPI(M), alleging they were playing second fiddle to the saffron party in her state and vowed to break the "unholy" nexus.

Congress and CPI(M) reacted sharply to her remarks made at a panchayat election rally in Cooch Behar, claiming that while the Trinamool is making noises about saving democracy in the country but is “throttling” the same in the state ruled by Mamata.

At the same time, Congress too had a message for CPI(M) after the Left-led government in Kerala arrested state Congress chief K Sudhakaran, with Rahul Gandhi tweeting that his party “doesn’t fear the politics of intimidation and vendetta”. While in Bengal, Congress and CPI(M) are allies, both lead rival fronts in Kerala.

The war of words between Mamata on one side and Congress and CPI(M), which are fighting against Trinamool together, on the other comes close on the heels of AAP’s insistence on forcing the Congress to make public its stand on Delhi ordinance, which did not cut much ice with other parties.

However, the acrimony in Bengal has made Opposition managers worried, as it could further muddy the waters ahead of the second meeting in Shimla in mid-July, as AAP too had threatened not to participate in future deliberations if Congress does not heed to its demand.

At the Cooch Behar rally, Mamata said, “we are trying to form a grand alliance against the BJP at the centre. But the CPI(M) and Congress are trying to work with the BJP in Bengal. I will break this unholy nexus in Bengal.”

While Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the "credibility of the TMC in the fight against the BJP was always under a question mark", CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said wherever democracy is murdered, including in Bengal, his party would fight against it.

“We will fight against the BJP across the country. They are murdering democracy across the country. If in Bengal, they (Trinamool) want to follow the footsteps of BJP, then responsibility is theirs. If, like the BJP, they want to murder democracy in Bengal, we will fight it,” Yechury told a press conference in Delhi.

Questioned whether the CPI(M) was willing to join hands with Trinamool if it reaffirms its commitment to democracy, he referred to the murder of 10 political activists in the run up to the panchayat polls and said, this does not demonstrate that Trinamool is in the fight to save democracy.

“If you hack a CPI(M) activist Mansoor Alam, who is in his 20s, what does it mean? Is this how you show they are changing?” Yechury said.

He said Trinamool cannot say that they want democracy in India and therefore, oust the BJP and then in Bengal throttle democracy. "That is not acceptable," he said.

Mamata’s rhetoric against the two parties is seen as part of her positioning against the Congress and the CPI(M) in Bengal that Trinamool alone would take the call and they should restrict their demands. However, both parties are unlikely to play the same tune with Trinamool.