Mamata meets PM Modi amidst call for anti-BJP front, calls it 'courtesy' meeting

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on July 27. Mamata had recently called for an anti-BJP front, asking all Opposition parties to unite. Mamata said the "courtesy" meeting was regarding requirement for more Covid vaccine in the state among other issues.

This comes two months after the last encounter between the two at the Kalaikunda Air Force Station, which triggered a political slugfest between the Centre and the State Government.

"It was a courtesy meeting with PM today. During the meeting, I raised the issue of Covid and need for more vaccines and medicines in the state. I also raised the pending issue of the change of name of the state. On this issue, he said, he will see," Mamata told ANI.

Responding to a question on opposition unity against the ruling NDA, she said it will take shape on its own.

Asked whether she will lead the Opposition parties, Banerjee said the country will lead the Opposition unity.

She said the prime minister should convene an all-party meet on the Pegasus snooping row and decide on a Supreme Court-led probe.

Banerjee would meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday which she described as "chai pe charcha".

