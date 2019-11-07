Mamata must speak to BSY to guard WB's Bengalis: Adhir

Kolkata, DHNS: Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should immediately speak to her Karnataka counterpart B S Yediyurappa to ensure that no atrocities are committed to Bengalis from West Bengal who are living in Karnataka.

His comments come in the wake of Karnataka government’s crackdown on illegal Bangladeshis in Bengaluru.

Apprehending that the Bengalis from West Bengal may face “harsh decisions” of Karnataka of driving out illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, Chowdhury said that it was the responsibility of the Bengal government to make things clear to Karnataka government.

“The chief minister of West Bengal must take prompt action in this regard. It is the responsibility of West Bengal government to make things clear to the Karnataka government over the issue. The West Bengal chief minister must immediately speak to the chief minister of Karnataka in this regard,” said Chowdhury in a video statement on Facebook.

He also said that the Karnataka government does not have the required infrastructure to differentiate between Bengalis from West Bengal and Bangladesh.

“People from across the country go to other states for employment. But if any kind of atrocities are committed on Bengalis from West Bengal on the pretext of lame excuses such as NRC, Bangladeshi and illegal immigrants we will not tolerate it,” said Chowdhury.

“Thousands of Bengalis from West Bengal live in Bengaluru, a hub of information technology. Many poor Bengalis from West Bengal live there to earn their livelihood,” he added.