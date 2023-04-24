Mamata not ready to accept Congress' supremacy in Opposition coalition

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s suggestion to her Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar on Monday to call a meeting of Opposition leaders in Patna instead of Delhi is a ‘not-so-subtle’ message to the Congress that Trinamool Congress is still not in favour of the Grand Old Party taking the lead role.

After the meeting in Kolkata that was seen as an attempt to smoothen the Opposition unity efforts, Mamata made all the right noises saying that Opposition parties would fight together and that none of them have ego and want to work together collectively to oust the Narendra Modi-led BJP government.

She “just made one request” to Nitish to hold the all Opposition meeting in Patna where they could decide where to go next. Mamata then cited the JP Movement that started from Bihar, which led to the Emergency and later the downfall of the Indira Gandhi-led Congress government.

“But first of all, we have to give a message that we are united. I have said earlier too that I have no objections. I want BJP to become zero. They have become a big hero with the media's support and lies,” she said with Nitish and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav by her side.

The meeting came two weeks after Nitish and Tejashwi held a meeting with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi. Nitish, who eyes the linchpin’s role in the new Opposition mechanism, has taken the task of reaching out to Congress-averse parties like Trinamool along with others.

Mamata’s demand for a meeting in Patna and the reference to JP movement is a message to the Opposition that she is still not ready to leave the pole position to the Congress, which was earlier asked by other parties to take the lead in organising a meeting of Opposition leaders in Delhi.

The choice of venue, the host and the reference to JP movement are seen as a snub to the Congress and a message that her wishes had to be taken into account while formulating unity among themselves.

Her remarks are also seen as a message to leaders like NCP’s Sharad Pawar. Mamata is keeping a distance from Pawar since the Presidential elections last year, as she believes that the veteran leader who was exploring whether he should fight it made her call a meeting of Opposition leaders but backtracked from the race when she suggested his name in the meeting.

When Rahul was convicted by a Surat court in defamation case on March 23, it was “radio silence” from the party but it changed tack the next day after Rahul was disqualified from Lok Sabha. At the same time, she ensured that the Congress gets the signal right by sending junior leaders for Opposition meetings, protests and a dinner hosted by Kharge instead of seniors.