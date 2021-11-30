Mamata on Mumbai visit, to meet Sharad Pawar, Aaditya Thackeray

After her Delhi tour that included meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior politicians, Mamata Banerjee is visiting Mumbai to meet veteran politician and NCP chief Sharad Pawar. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s son Aaditya is also expected to call on Mamata in Mumbai.

Addressing press representatives at the Kolkata airport before boarding for Mumbai, Mamata said that she was keen on seeing Uddhav Thackeray, but as he is not well and doctors aren’t permitting meets to prevent infections, she will not be meeting him. The Maharashtra Chief Minister’s son Aaditya will meet Mamata.

Mamata will also meet NCP president Sharad Pawar at his residence on Wednesday. Besides her political meetings, the West Bengal Chief Minister is also keen on inviting industrialists to the Bengal Global Business Summit, the government’s official industry meet scheduled to take place in April next year. Mamata will also interact with a group of young industrialists, she said. Her tour also includes a visit to Siddhivinayak Temple, besides a visit to Police Martyrs Memorial, and interaction with members of civil society.

When asked if she would also meet actor Shahrukh Khan, co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders and a brand ambassador for Bengal, Mamata ruled out any such plans. She, however, clarified that eminent personalities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Mahesh Bhatt, from the Mumbai film industry have been invited for the film festival (read Kolkata International Film Festival, KIFF), scheduled for January.

Mamata’s party, the All India Trinamool Congress is on an expansion plan. Tripura, Goa, Meghalaya, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh are the states on the party’s list where efforts are on to gain a larger political clout. Much has been speculated about her meeting with Sharad Pawar. It’s too early, however, to say if the Trinamool is eyeing a political expansion in southern states in the near future.

