Mamata to skip NITI Aayog meeting 

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has decided not to attend the NITI Aayog meeting scheduled to be held on June 15.

Banerjee in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that since the NITI Aayog has no authority to grant financial support to states it will be futile for her to attend the meeting.

“Given the fact that the NITI Aayog has no financial powers and the power to support state plans, it is fruitless for me to attend the meeting of a body that is bereft of any financial,” stated Banerjee in the letter.

The development comes at a time when the relationship between the Centre and the West Bengal government were under severe strain in the run up to and during the Lok Sabha elections.

Banerjee had always been critical of the NDA government’s decision to dissolve the Planing Commission and replace it with the NITI Aayog.

Earlier also she had skipped NITI Aayog meetings.

She also expressed her displeasure with the Prime Minister’s sudden decision to dissolve the Planning Commission and set up the NITI Aayog.

“I was surprised by your unilateral announcement which was not preceded by any discussions with the Chief Ministers of the states for their views,” stated Banerjee.