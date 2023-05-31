Mamata walks in solidarity rally for wrestlers in WB

Mamata walks in solidarity rally for protesting wrestlers in Kolkata

Banerjee was joined by sportspersons, including those from major football clubs in the city

Mohammed Safi Shamsi
Mohammed Safi Shamsi, DHNS , Kolkata,
  • May 31 2023, 18:40 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2023, 00:00 ist
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee participates in a rally in support of protesting wrestlers. Credit: PTI Photo

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Wednesday, walked in a rally in Kolkata in solidarity with wrestlers protesting against alleged sexual harassment charge.

Banerjee was joined by sportspersons, including those from major football clubs in the city. “They are here because their conscience doesn’t allow them to remain silent. The manner in which our wrestlers are being tortured is extremely unfair,” a party release quoted her as saying.

Read | Autocratic forces thrive on intolerance and quelling of dissent: Mamata on wrestlers’ detention

“We promise to continue our protest against the BJP government until the culprit has been arrested…. I will request all to join us tomorrow (Thursday) at 4.30 pm near the statue of Gostha Pal in Maidan with candles. We will be raising our demand for justice by lighting candles,” she said.

On Tuesday, Banerjee had a telephonic conversation with the wrestlers, and she had extended her support in solidarity with them.

 

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mamata Banerjee
India News
Indian Politics
West Bengal
Wrestlers

Related videos

What's Brewing

Webb telescope maps large plume from Saturn's moon

Webb telescope maps large plume from Saturn's moon

Pack of stray dogs maul 3-year-old to death in Gujarat

Pack of stray dogs maul 3-year-old to death in Gujarat

Al Pacino at 83 is expecting his fourth child

Al Pacino at 83 is expecting his fourth child

Two tiger cubs born in Madhya Pradesh's Panna Reserve

Two tiger cubs born in Madhya Pradesh's Panna Reserve

Denmark PM delivers speech partly written by ChatGPT

Denmark PM delivers speech partly written by ChatGPT

 