Mamata walks in solidarity rally for protesting wrestlers in Kolkata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Wednesday, walked in a rally in Kolkata in solidarity with wrestlers protesting against alleged sexual harassment charge.

Banerjee was joined by sportspersons, including those from major football clubs in the city. “They are here because their conscience doesn’t allow them to remain silent. The manner in which our wrestlers are being tortured is extremely unfair,” a party release quoted her as saying.

“We promise to continue our protest against the BJP government until the culprit has been arrested…. I will request all to join us tomorrow (Thursday) at 4.30 pm near the statue of Gostha Pal in Maidan with candles. We will be raising our demand for justice by lighting candles,” she said.

On Tuesday, Banerjee had a telephonic conversation with the wrestlers, and she had extended her support in solidarity with them.