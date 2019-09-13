Mamata warns BJP against inciting trouble over NRC

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday warned the BJP that she will teach them a lesson if they try to incite trouble in the state in the name of the NRC.

Cautioning the saffron party of not to play with fire, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo once again made it clear that she will not allow the implementation of NRC in Bengal.

“BJP is saying that they will throw out two crore Bangladeshi infiltrators. I dare them to touch even two persons from Bengal. If they try to play with fire they will get a fitting reply,” Mamata said while addressing the gathering at the conclusion of a protest march by TMC against the NRC.

Alleging that the BJP government in Assam have silenced the people of the state using police and administration, Mamata said that they will not be able to intimidate the people of Bengal.

She also asked why 70 years after Independence people have to give proof of identity. NRC has become a bone of contention between BJP and TMC with the former accusing the chief minister of opposing it due to her politics of vote bank and minority appeasement. Mamata, on the other hand, has repeatedly alleged that in the name of conducting NRC in Bengal the BJP was trying to drive out Bengalis from the state.