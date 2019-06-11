Mamata's speeches fuelled Sandeshkhali clashes: BJP

BJP leader Mukul Roy on Tuesday blamed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the violence in Sandeshkhali that claimed three lives, saying her speeches "fuelled" the attacks on supporters of the saffron party.

The BJP leader, who visited Bhangipara village and met the families of Pradip Mondal and Sukanta Mondal killed in the clashes, said he would appeal to party president Amit Shah to do whatever was required for the assistance of the victims' kin.

"If anybody is to be blamed for the incident, it is Mamata Banerjee," Roy said, alleging that it was on her directives that no one has been arrested so far in connection with the killings.

"Pradip and Sukanta were sleeping in their homes in the afternoon. They were dragged out and killed by TMC workers," he claimed.

Kayoom Mollah, whom the TMC claims were it, active worker, was also killed in the Saturday clashes, one of the worst post-poll violence in West Bengal. The TMC, however, has charged the BJP with attacking its party workers on that day.

On Saturday, at least three men were killed in North 24 Parganas district's Sandeshkhali area in clashes between the Trinamool Congress and BJP workers.

Roy alleged that the police have not done anything to prevent the clashes and no arrests have been made yet.

The BJP leader had on Monday said that Mamata Banerjee should give up the 'home' portfolio.

The chief minister has accused the BJP of "spreading false information as part of a game plan to topple her government".

"This is a planted game. Their game plan is to throttle my voice because they know that Mamata Banerjee is the only person in the country to raise voice against them. This conspiracy to bring down our government will not succeed," the feisty TMC supremo had said.

The BJP had called a 12-hour shutdown on Monday in Basirhat subdivision within which the village lies, to protest "the killing of its supporters".

Post-poll violence has been reported from various places of the state after the BJP secured 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats, just four less than that of the TMC, in West Bengal.