Thousands of people, under the banner of Kalaburagi Nagarika Samti, began a mammoth rally from Nagareshwara School of the City on Saturday in support of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

School and College students and people from all walks of life arrived from across the district to take part in the march. They shouted slogans in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

To avoid untoward incidents, about 5000 police have been deployed.