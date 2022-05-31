Mangaluru: Brain-dead man suffers cardiac arrest, fails to donate organs

Brain-dead man has cardiac arrest, organ donation fails

The wish of a 26 year-old accident victim to donate his organs remained unfulfilled.

Dheeraj (26) and his friend Ganesh had sustained serious injuries when their two-wheeler had skidded and rammed into the divider near Usmania complex, opposite to Masood educational and charitable trust, in Bikarnakatte in wee hours on May 29.

Dheeraj, riding pillion, was thrown off the road and had sustained serious head injuries. The doctors at A J Hospital after conducting a battery of tests declared Dheeraj brain dead on Monday (at 8 pm). Dheeraj's parents, Venkatesh and Sujatha, decided to donate their son's organs as Dheeraj had been inspired by late actor Puneeth Rajkumar's act of donating his eyes.

No sooner did the parents express their desire to harvest his organs, did the hospital alert Jeevasarthakathe (SOTTO) and informed that the heart, heart valves, lungs, liver and kidneys could give a fresh lease of life to over six people. However, before the organs could be retrieved by experts, Dheeraj suffered a cardiac arrest and breathed his last.

"The teams from Bengaluru and Chennai that had landed at A J Hospital and Research Centre had to return empty-handed. Even the recipients on the waiting list for kidneys, who had rushed to the hospital, returned empty-handed," sources in Jeevasarthakathe (SOTTO) told DH.

