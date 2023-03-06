Manik Saha set to be Tripura CM again

Manik Saha gets second term as Tripura chief minister

The swearing-in of the new chief minister will be held on March 8. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to be present at the event

PTI
PTI, Agartala,
  • Mar 06 2023, 18:19 ist
  • updated: Mar 06 2023, 19:25 ist
Manik Saha. Credit: PTI Photo

Manik Saha was named as the next chief minister of the northeastern state of Tripura at a meeting of the BJP legislative party held here on Monday.

A spokesperson of the BJP informed reporters after the meeting that the selection was unanimously endorsed by all MLAs of the party.

Earlier, there was speculation that Saha, who was made the CM last year in a brand renewal exercise replacing Biplab Kumar Deb, may make way for Union minister Pratima Bhowmik as the chief minister of the sensitive border state.

The swearing-in of the new chief minister will be held on March 8. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to be present at the event.

In the recently held elections, the BJP won 32 seats of the 60-member Assembly while its ally- Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) - won one seat.

Assam Chief Minister and NEDA head Himanta Biswa Darma had visited the state on Sunday to measure the water and held meetings with the Chief Minister and senior party colleagues on the possible formation of the next cabinet.

Party sources said, Sarma also had a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Sunday over the composition of the cabinet and its leader to ensure a smooth transition.

BJP national president JP Nadda and Chief Ministers of several BJP-ruled states are expected to also join the swearing-in ceremony.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Manik Saha
Tripura
Tripura Assembly Elections 2023
Tripura Elections 2023
India News

What's Brewing

Delhi airport adjudged cleanest in Asia Pacific by ACI

Delhi airport adjudged cleanest in Asia Pacific by ACI

She wants money: Nawazuddin on estranged wife's charges

She wants money: Nawazuddin on estranged wife's charges

24% of Indians are struggling with stress: Report

24% of Indians are struggling with stress: Report

Janhvi Kapoor to make her Telugu debut with 'NTR 30'

Janhvi Kapoor to make her Telugu debut with 'NTR 30'

Indian luxury homes market sees fresh boom after years

Indian luxury homes market sees fresh boom after years

 