'Manipur Congress president Govindas Konthoujam resigns, may join BJP'

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 20 2021, 07:52 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2021, 08:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Govindas Konthoujam has resigned from his post and at least eight Congress MLAs will join the BJP today, reported ANI quoting sources.

More to follow...

Manipur
Congress
BJP
Indian Politics

