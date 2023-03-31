Manipur: Congress workers hurt in clash with cops

Manipur: Congress workers injured in clash with police during protest over Rahul's disqualification

The injured Congress workers were admitted to a government hospital, and their conditions were stated to be stable

PTI
PTI, Imphal,
  • Mar 31 2023, 12:25 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2023, 12:25 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

Four Congress workers were injured in a clash with the police in Imphal during a candlelight march over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Parliament, officials said.

State Congress president K Meghachandra said that party workers, including women, had assembled near Kangla Gate on Thursday night for a candlelight march but were stopped by the police.

"Not just tear gas shells but smoke bombs were thrown at the protesters," he alleged.

Also Read | Congress launches youth campaign in Karnataka

"How is a candlelight march a harmful activity?" he questioned.

A huge contingent of police was deployed in the area as Congress workers gathered for the march. A scuffle between the two sides broke out after a woman Congress worker pushed a female police officer, officials said.

The injured Congress workers were admitted to a government hospital, and their conditions were stated to be stable.

Last week, the Lok Sabha Secretariat disqualified Gandhi as MP from Wayanad in Kerala, a day after a Gujarat court convicted him in the 2019 criminal defamation case for his remark, "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?"

Rahul Gandhi
Congress
protest
India News
Manipur

