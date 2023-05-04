'Manipur is burning': Cong blames BJP's hate politics

'Manipur is burning': Congress blames BJP's hate politics for violence

Kharge appealed to the people of Manipur to exercise restraint and let peace prevail in the state

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 04 2023, 11:54 ist
  • updated: May 04 2023, 11:54 ist
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. Credit: IANS Photo

The Congress on Thursday said the BJP's politics of hate was responsible for the violent confrontation between two communities in Manipur.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge appealed to the people of Manipur to exercise restraint and let peace prevail in the state.

Also Read — Manipur violence: Shah speaks to CM; RAF airlifted

"Manipur is burning. BJP has created fissures among communities and destroyed the peace of a beautiful state," Kharge said on Twitter.

"BJP's politics of hate, division and its greed for power is responsible for this mess. We appeal to people from all sides to exercise restraint and give peace a chance," he said.

Also Read — Army called in to control violence in Manipur

The Army and Assam Rifles have been deployed to control the situation in Manipur where violence broke out during a tribal agitation, a defence spokesperson said on Thursday.

So far, 4,000 people have been rescued from the violence-hit areas by the forces and sent to shelters, he said, adding that more people are being shifted to safer places.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Congress
Manipur
Mallikarjun Kharge
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Scuffle breaks out between protesting wrestlers & cops

Scuffle breaks out between protesting wrestlers & cops

India's rising population encumbers struggling mothers

India's rising population encumbers struggling mothers

Finnish paper hides news for Russians in Counter-Strike

Finnish paper hides news for Russians in Counter-Strike

A younger, active Sun may have started life on Earth

A younger, active Sun may have started life on Earth

In a first, women cops deployed for night duty in Jammu

In a first, women cops deployed for night duty in Jammu

SRK pushes away fan's hand to avoid selfie, video viral

SRK pushes away fan's hand to avoid selfie, video viral

 