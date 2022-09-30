Manish Tewari, Anand Sharma to back Mallikarjun Kharge's candidature for Congress Presidential poll

Cong polls: Manish Tewari, Anand Sharma to back Kharge

Tewari and Sharma reached the AICC headquarters in support of Kharge

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 30 2022, 14:43 ist
  • updated: Sep 30 2022, 14:43 ist
Mallikarjun Kharge. Credit: PTI File Photo

Congress leader Manish Tewari on Friday said that he and party colleague Anand Sharma will support the candidature of Mallikarjun Kharge for the party chief's post.

"Myself and Anand Sharma have come in support of the candidature of Mallikarjun Kharge for the party president's election," Tewari said.

Congress leader Pramod Tiwari said earlier in the day that Kharge is likely to file his nomination papers around noon.

