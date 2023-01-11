Manish Tewari joins Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab

Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra in his home state Punjab.

This is the second time that Tewari has joined the Yatra.

His joining the Yatra is significant as he was one of the members of G-23.

Tewari tweeted, "Accompanied Sh. @RahulGandhi at the #BharatJodoYatra as he commenced the historic walk in Punjab this morning."

With Sh @RahulGandhi Day -1 Bharat Jodo Yatra Punjab. pic.twitter.com/Ck69pPnp6d — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) January 11, 2023

Almost all the G-23 leaders have joined the Yatra and the party is very enthusiastic in Punjab, said a Congress leader.

Read | J&K unit of Shiv Sena to join Rahul Gandhi led Bharat Joda Yatra in Jammu

Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY) entered Punjab on Wednesday morning with a visit to Gurudwara Fatehgarh Sahib and Dargah at Sirhind. He said that this Yatra was to fight the "biggest issues of the country -- hatred, unemployment and inflation".

While addressing the flag handover ceremony, he said that the Yatra was not about speaking but listening. "Listen to everyone who comes... only put views on the raised issue briefly".

"We wake up early in the morning and start walking and till evening we meet people and listen to their issues... I am meeting people in groups after the morning break and trying to get ground-level feedback."

Read | BJP has spoiled the atmosphere of the country: Rahul Gandhi

The Congress leader visited the Golden Temple on Tuesday, a day ahead of the Bharat Jodo Yatra entering Punjab.

After Punjab, the Yatra is scheduled to enter J&K on January 20. A brief halt for a day in Himachal Pradesh and the Yatra will then move to Kashmir where it will end on January 30 with hoisting of the national flag in Srinagar.