Manmohan Singh takes oath as RS MP for sixth time

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh took oath as Rajya Sabha MP for the sixth time on Friday.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu administered the oath in his chamber to Singh, who was elected unopposed to the Upper House from Rajasthan on August 19.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, her son and MP Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Rajya Sabha Thawar Chand Gehlot and Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and senior MP and Congress Treasurer Ahmed Patel were also present.

At the age of 87, Singh is the fourth oldest among the sitting members of Rajya Sabha after RJD's Ram Jethmalani (96), Congress' Motilal Vora (91) and BJP's Prof C P Thakur (88).

Jethmalani is in his sixth term while Vora is serving fourth term and Thakur second term in Rajya Sabha.