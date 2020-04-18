Manmohan Singh to lead Congress' consultative group

Manmohan Singh to lead Congress' consultative group that aims at evolving party

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 18 2020, 14:52 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2020, 14:52 ist

The Congress on Saturday constituted a consultative group with former prime minister Manmohan Singh as its chairman to deliberate on "current concerns" and formulate views and policy of the party on important issues.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be a part of the group along with other leaders, while party's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala will be its convener.

"The Congress president (Sonia Gandhi) has constituted a consultative group with Manmohan Singh as its chairman. The consultative group will meet virtually, normally every day, to deliberate on matters of current concern and formulate views of the party on various issues," a communique from AICC general secretary said.

Besides Venugopal, other members of the panel are ex-finance minister P Chidambaram and former ministers Manish Tewari and Jairam Ramesh.

The Congress's other leaders Praveen Chakravarty, Gaurav Vallabh and Supriya Shrinate, and the party's social media head Rohan Gupta are also part of the panel. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Manmohan Singh
Sonia Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi
Congress
K C Venugopal
P Chidambaram
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

UK sets up new Vaccine Taskforce as toll hits 14,576

UK sets up new Vaccine Taskforce as toll hits 14,576

Thokkottu welcomes COVID-19 patient as he returns home

Thokkottu welcomes COVID-19 patient as he returns home

Large global contraction in H1 2020 inevitable: IMF

Large global contraction in H1 2020 inevitable: IMF

The Wuhan lab at the core of a virus controversy

The Wuhan lab at the core of a virus controversy

 