Mann Ki Baat highlights: 4 years ago, we saw bravery of soldiers during surgical strike, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi addresses the nation in the 69th edition of his monthly radio programme, PM Narendra Modi begins this month's Mann Ki Baat by talking about story telling, which has been a part of our nation for centuries. PM Modi interacted with members of Bangalore Storytelling Society as they narrated a story on Krishnadevaraya of Viajayanagar empire.
PM Modi ends the monthly radio programme by reminding citizens to always wear a mask and not to venture out without a face covering. "Social distancing will protect you and your family," said PM Modi
This October 12, is the birth anniversary of Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia ji too - She had dedicated her entire life in the service of the people: PM Modi
Had we followed the essence of Bapu's economic philosophy, we would never have to be working to build an Atmanirbhar Bharat now. It would have happened much earlier, says PM Modi
My dear countrymen, in coming days, we countrymen will remember many great personalities who have made an indelible contribution in the making of India. On 2nd October, we remember two great sons of Ma Bharati, Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri, says PM Modi.
Four years ago, around this time, the world witnessed the courage, bravery and valiance of our soldiers during the surgical strike: PM Modi
The biggest tribute to Bhagat Singh would be to have the courage and drive to serve the country, says PM Modi
PM Modi talks about Jallianwala Bagh masscre and tells a anecdote of the then 12-year-old boy Bhagat Singh.
Friends, at present the more modern alternatives we offer for agriculture, the more it will progress with newer innovations and techniques: PM Modi
I get many such letters from farmers, I’ve had a dialogue with farmer organizations, who inform me about new dimensions being added to the farming sector: PM Modi
Farmers have gotten the freedom and power to sell based on where they want to sell and price they get, says PM Modi
Farmers are playing a major role in the efforts to build an Atmanirbhar Bharat, says PM Modi
PM Modi shares messages from farmers about selling their produce outside of mandis.
My dear countrymen, it is said here that the one who is rooted to the ground, is equally firm during the course of the biggest of storms: PM Modi
When Seydouji visited Kumbh and at that time he was part of the delegation that I met, his passion for India, affection and love are indeed a matter of pride for all of us: PM Modi
Seydou Dembele, a public school in Mali, a West African nation talks about India, and culture on Mann Ki Baat.
My dear countrymen, come, let us now travel across the seven seas from the world of stories, listen to this voice, says PM Modi.
You will see, what a huge treasure will get accrued in the family, how great research work will get carried out and how much delight it will bring to everyone! And a new life, a new energy will be generated in the family, says PM Modi.
We heard these sisters who carry forward unending stream of our traditions through medium of storytelling. All things that we spoke about will be on my Narendra Modi App–you can definitely listen entire stories on app: PM Modi
I request you to make time for storytelling with your family, says PM Modi.
PM Modi refers to Nutrition Month in appreciation of story on food and Krishnadevaraya narrated by Bangalore Storytelling Society.
Bangalore Storytelling Society narrates story on Krishnadevaraya of Vijayanagar empire.
Members of Bangalore Storytelling Society narrate a story on Mann Ki Baat with PM Modi.
Today, we are joined by our sister Aparna Athare and other members of the Bengaluru Storytelling Society, says PM Modi in an interaction with the organisation.
History of stories is as ancient as the human civilization itself. 'Where there is a soul, there is a story'.... In India, there has been a rich tradition of storytelling. We're proud to be denizens of land that nurtured tradition of Hitopadesha & Panch Tantra: PM Modi
PM Modi talks with members of Bangalore Story-telling Society.
I got to know about a website of Gaathastory.in, a website run by Amar Vyas who has been supporting the art of story-telling, says PM Modi.
PM Narendra Modi begins this month's Mann Ki Baat by talking about story telling, which has been a part of our nation for centuries.
Surely, we must have realised, how significant the conventions set by our ancestors are, even today, how their dearth can be deeply felt! And, as I said, one such form is the art of storytelling, says PM Modi.
My dear countrymen, during this Corona time, Country fighting on many fronts simultaneously. But at same time, the question that frequently comes to mind is, how my young little friends are spending their time while they remain homebound for so long: PM Modi
