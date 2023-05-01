Mann ki Baat led to people’s movements: PM Modi

The 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ was aired on Sunday, with the episode being aired across several locations including the UN headquarters in New York.

Modi said that the monthly radio address has led to people’s movements across the country.

The monthly radio programme, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month, first aired on October 3, 2014. During this Sunday’s broadcast, which was attended by lakhs of people across the country, Modi told listeners, “This programme has ensured that I am never cut off from you.”

Modi said that the programme has acted as a catalyst for mass movements. “Be it ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’, or ‘Swachh Bharat’, the love for Khadi, or ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the programme has helped these turn into people’s movements,” Modi said.

During the show, Modi also spoke to some of the people who were featured over the years. “Mann Ki Baat has showcased stories of talented individuals across diverse fields, from promoting Aatmanirbhar Bharat to Make in India and space startups,” the PM said.

Among them was Sunil Jaglan of Haryana whose ‘Selfie With Daughter’ campaign was part of the show. “In no time the campaign turned into a global phenomenon. The issue in this was neither selfie nor technology… it was the importance accorded to our daughters,” Modi said. On the show, Jaglan told Modi that by speaking about his campaign, Modi had started the “fourth battle of Panipat”.

He also spoke to Manipur’s Vijayashanti Devi, who makes clothes from lotus fibres, and Manzoor Ahmed who makes pencil slates in J&K.

The show was broadcast live at the UN’s Trusteeship Council Chamber and the the Consulate General of India in New York organised a screening for members of the Indian-American and diaspora community in New Jersey.