Mann ki Baat: PM Narendra Modi calls for shunning violence and resolve issues peacefully

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday appealed to those, who have taken the path of violence seeking a solution to the problems, to return to the mainstream to resolve issues "peacefully”, asking them to have faith in their own capabilities and the capabilities of the country.

While addressing the nation through his Mann ki Baat monthly radio programme, Modi said that “insurgency” in the Northeast has “considerably” come down and the “biggest reason” behind it was that every issue of this region was being “honestly and peacefully” solved through dialogue.

While as many as 644 militants owing allegiance to eight different militant groups surrendered with their weapons in Assam a few days ago, more than 80 people left the path of violence and returned to the mainstream in Tripura last year.

“Those who had picked up weapons thinking that violence could solve problems, now firmly believe that the only way to solve any dispute is peace and togetherness,” the prime minister said, “On the solemn occasion of the Republic day, I would appeal to anyone in any part of the country, who's still seeking solutions to problems through violence and weapons, to return to the mainstream.”

The prime minister's appeal comes a day after President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday urged people, particularly the youth, to remain non-violent when fighting for a cause and evoked the imagery of Mahatma Gandhi to bat for non-violence, in the backdrop of on-going protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) which had also turned violent at some places.

“Violence never resolves any issue. No problem in the world can be solved by creating another problem. It can only be solved by seeking an optimal solution,” Modi said in his radio address, “come, let's together forge a new India, where every issue is resolved on a platform of peace.”

Solidarity should be the key to resolving every issue and brotherhood should foil “every separatist attempt” to divide the country, he added.