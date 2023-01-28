'Mantra of unity' the antidote to divisive forces: Modi

'Mantra of unity' the antidote to divisive forces: PM Modi at NCC rally

Addressing an NCC rally at the Cariappa Ground in Delhi Cantonment, Modi said the mantra of unity was the only way for India to achieve grandeur

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 28 2023, 20:26 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2023, 20:27 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the NCC rally on January 28, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday strongly cautioned against efforts to sow differences and create chasm amongst people in the country on one pretext or the other and said such attempts will not succeed.

Addressing an NCC rally at the Cariappa Ground in Delhi Cantonment, Modi said the mantra of unity was the only way for India to achieve grandeur.

“Bhaanti, bhaanti ki baatein nikaal kar, Maa Bharti ke santaano ke beech main doodh mein daraar karne ki koshishe ho rahi hai. (Several issues are raked up to create divisions among the children of Mother India),” the prime minister said in Hindi.

Also Read | Have come to seek blessings of Lord Devnarayan, his devotees: PM Modi

Despite such efforts, there will never be differences among the people of India, he said.

"Maa ke doodh main kabhi darar nahi ho sakti," he said.

The mantra of unity is the ultimate antidote. This is the only way India will achieve grandeur, the prime minister emphasised.

