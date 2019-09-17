Many states demanded NRC for long time: Naqvi

Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, a prominent Muslim face of the BJP, has been taking the lead in defending the saffron party for the last two decades — be it on the Ram temple issue or during recent controversies surrounding NRC or Article 370. Anand Mishra of DH caught up with him for a free-wheeling interview during which he spoke on NRC, Uniform Civil Code, Article 370 and minorities.

Q. After Assam now BJP leaders in other states are seeking NRC. Don’t you see some politics in these demands just months before elections?

A. People have always been against the infiltration of foreigners. This has no relation to elections. A number of states like Bihar, West Bengal, Delhi recorded such demands earlier also. A country can ignore the problem of illegal immigrants only at its own peril. They should be identified and deported to the countries of their origin.

Q. What are the issues on which BJP will seek votes in elections in three states this year and in Delhi next year? Why is BJP holding awareness programmes at nearly 400 places on Article 370 and 35A before polls?

A. Our main planks are good governance and stability. We will seek their votes for a strong, stable government. See the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir is a very big historical step taken by Modiji. Now there is one law, one Constitution in the country. Every BJP worker is proud of this and we will definitely talk about it.

Q. But do you foresee any immediate end to the communication lockdown in Kashmir Valley? Opposition parties have raised concerns over this.

A. This (nullifying Article 370) is not an ordinary decision. People, who were hampering the interests of people and furthering their own by using 370 as a shield, are now naturally restless. Unfortunately, there are some people in our country, who are singing in tune with the separatists.

Q. Some recent actions like the arrest of P Chidambaram and D K Shivkumar which invited charges of a political witchhunt. Why are only leaders from Opposition going to jails?

A. Did Modiji give any assurance to the champions of dishonesty that they can continue with their loot and there will not be any action against them? These actions prove that in Modi’s rule nobody is above law irrespective of how big and influential he is.

Q. There is a buzz that the government is going to bring in an anti-conversion law. Is there some truth to it?

A. There are already different laws in many states to check conversion. Though there is no such discussion right now, there are definitely concerns regarding it.

Q. Recently the Supreme Court observed that no effort has been taken to bring in Uniform Civil Code. Is Modi government making any push towards bringing UCC?

A. There is a kind of direction given by Article 44 of the Constitution that says that states should take initiative towards framing the Uniform Civil Code. If the governments so far have not taken any step towards this, it does not mean this government should also not try to bring it. There are many misgivings about the UCC that it will undermine the fundamental rights of people, their constitutional rights will go etc.

Almost 80% of what we call UCC is already in implementation in Goa but no one’s fundamental rights have gone. There is a need to spread awareness about it in society.