Margaret Alva is Opposition's pick for Vice President

The Opposition candidate for Vice Presidential elections to be held in August is Margaret Alva. Alva has served multiple terms as governor of Rajasthan, Goa and Uttarakhand.
Opposition parties on Sunday met to choose the Vice Presidential candidate at NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence. Many senior leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut and TRS's K Keshava Rao were in attendance.
The winner of the Vice Presidential election is clear though, if MPs vote as per their party affiliations. The Opposition candidate will not poll even half of what the ruling NDA’s nominee Jagdeep Dhankar will get.
More to follow...
