Margaret Alva is Opposition's pick for Vice President

Margaret Alva is Opposition's pick for Vice President

Alva has served multiple terms as governor of Rajasthan, Goa and Uttarakhand

DHNS
DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 17 2022, 16:50 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2022, 16:58 ist
Margaret Alva. Credit: DH Photo

The Opposition candidate for Vice Presidential elections to be held in August is Margaret Alva. Alva has served multiple terms as governor of Rajasthan, Goa and Uttarakhand.

Opposition parties on Sunday met to choose the Vice Presidential candidate at NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence. Many senior leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut and TRS's K Keshava Rao were in attendance.

The winner of the Vice Presidential election is clear though, if MPs vote as per their party affiliations. The Opposition candidate will not poll even half of what the ruling NDA’s nominee Jagdeep Dhankar will get.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Margaret Alva
Vice Presidential polls
India News
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

Amarnath deaths show fragility of Himalayan ecosystem

Amarnath deaths show fragility of Himalayan ecosystem

Bird found mid-air in AI Express' cockpit on July 15

Bird found mid-air in AI Express' cockpit on July 15

Despite efforts, city’s underpasses drown in downpour

Despite efforts, city’s underpasses drown in downpour

You really can die of sadness and also happiness

You really can die of sadness and also happiness

Why the Indian flag may now be made outside India

Why the Indian flag may now be made outside India

Alia, Ranbir call 'Kesariya' song their couple song

Alia, Ranbir call 'Kesariya' song their couple song

Social media saw rise in 'Hinduphobia': Research

Social media saw rise in 'Hinduphobia': Research

How Y chromosomes, age and heart risks are linked

How Y chromosomes, age and heart risks are linked

Building design changes could limit spread of Covid-19

Building design changes could limit spread of Covid-19

When pain becomes chronic...

When pain becomes chronic...

 