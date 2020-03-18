Mask-wearing TMC MPs demand curtailment of Parliament Session amid coronavirus outbreak

Demand for curtailing ongoing Budget Session of Parliament due to outbreak of COVID-19 reverberated in Rajya Sabha after Chairman M Venkaih Naidu asked mask-wearing Trinamool Congress MPs to remove it if they wanted to attend the proceedings.

Soon after reading out obituary reference of former MP and journalist from Karnataka, Puttappa Patil, Naidu noticed that the Trinamool MPs were wearing masks and asked them to remove it saying it was not allowed inside the House.

"Please go out and remove it. Otherwise you know what I will do," Naidu said even as Trinamool MPs sat in their seats silently.

Immediately, Congress MP Rajeev Gowda received support from several Opposition MPs as they demanded the curtailment of the session. "Social distancing is being advocated all over the country and Parliament should set an example by postponing the Session," he said.

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukthar Abbas Naqvi responded saying that 130 crore Indians were in a spirited fight against COVID-19. "We cannot spread panic. Curtailing session is not in the interest of the country," he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday had told at the BJP Parliamentary party meeting that there were no plans to curtail the session.

As Naqvi finished, Naidu once again asked Trinamool MPs to remove the masks, saying it would be difficult to continue otherwise.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram then intervened and said that the matter of wearing masks should be left to the discretion of the individual who may be feeling "vulnerable". He said, " it will be unfair on your part if you ask an MP to leave the House for just wearing a mask," he said.

Naidu then said if MPs feel vulnerable, they make their own arrangements, and then allowed the MPs to be inside the House. Earlier, he had not allowed Trinamool Chief Whip Sukhendu Shekhar Roy to speak wearing a mask.

During Zero Hour, MPs Nadimul Haque (Trinamool), Mohd Ali Khan and Ripun Bora (Congress) and Sanjay Singh raised issues related to COVID-19.