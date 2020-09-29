Maturity of self-appointed liberals must be questioned: Sitharaman

Calling recent the anti-government protests “gilt-edged” and a determined move to oppose the Modi government particularly, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the current regime is being constantly targeted by intellectuals and the opposition alike.

Addressing issues of dissent during the JNU violence and the Delhi riots chargesheet, Sitharaman, in an interview with The Indian Express, said, “When protests happen now,... It attains a certain halo, oh, look at this. And it’s followed up by a lot of international voices quickly. And it, therefore, acquires a greater traction.”

The minister also said that while atrocities in non-BJP states such as Rajasthan, Kerala, Maharashtra and West Bengal get ignored by scholars, professors and thinkers, the intellectual fraternity seems to be out for the current government.

She alleged that crimes against journalists in non-BJP states have been on the rise while no journalist who has “attacked” Modi has been chargesheeted.

Sitharaman also said that the Modi government has been following due process throughout its term no matter how long courts take to come to a conclusion. Referring to the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, she said that due process was followed at every stage of the case.

The Finance Minister also said that the BJP government does not label anyone as anti-national for raising the voice of dissent.

Taking a strong stand against intellectuals and liberals quashing opinions of pro-BJP followers, Sitharaman alleged “Today when people are (speaking out), everybody is their own lord,… everybody’s flashing their own opinion, you call them the unbound unwashed masses.”

Adding that these "long silenced voices" are not being heard by intellectuals, she said, "The maturity level of our so-called self-appointed liberals is to be questioned."