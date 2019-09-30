‘May influence witnesses’: HC refuses PC’s bail plea

The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a bail plea by former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media case, having noted a sensational claim by the CBI in sealed cover that two material witnesses were approached not to disclose any information about him and his son, Karti Chidambaram.

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait rejected the petition for enlargement of Chidambaram, who is currently lodged in Tihar jail here under the judicial custody, relying upon the CBI report showing that large sum of money were received by companies owned and controlled by co-accused Karti during the relevant time without rendering any service.

Also read — Chidambaram denies using FM office for personal gain

The court noted during investigation, it was revealed that Indrani and Petter Mukerjea (accused) met the petitioner even before filing of application before FIPB wherein the petitioner directed them to take care of “business interest‟ of Karti. It is also on the record that illegal gratification has been paid by and through other companies by Indrani and Peter controlled and owned by the co-conspirator and co-accused Karti, it said.

The court said it cannot be ruled out that he can influence witnesses in the case registered by the CBI in May, 2017 for irregularities in the FIPB clearnace to the media group in 2007.

Chidambaram was arrested on August 21 by the CBI from his Jor Bagh residence here.

Also read — Will grow golden wings & fly away to the moon, quips PC

In its detailed 47-page judgement, the court noted that petitioner has been a “strong Finance Minister and Home Minister” and presently, MP. He was also a respectable member of the Bar Association of Supreme Court of India and had a long standing in Bar as a senior advocate. Besides, he had deep root in the society and may be some connection in abroad.

“But, the fact that he will not influence the witnesses directly or indirectly, cannot be ruled out in view of these facts. Moreover, the investigation is at advance stage, therefore, this court is not inclined to grant bail,” Justice Kait said.

The court also said it cannot be disputed that if case is proved against the petitioner, the offence is on the society, economy, financial stability and integrity of the country. “The economic offences constitute a class apart and a class by itself, as it cuts the very root of probity and purity of public administration and results in eroding the public confidence which it reposes on the government elected by it,” it said.

It also noted investigation has also revealed that a large number of emails were exchanged between the representatives of INX Media and the company controlled by Karti regarding grant of FIPB approval. The INX Media brought FDI of Rs 403 crore without there being any approval, it said.