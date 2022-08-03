Mayawati announces BSP's support for NDA Vice President candidate Dhankhar

BSP chief Mayawati on Wednesday announced her party's support for NDA candidate for Vice-Presidential election Jagdeep Dhankhar.
1. सर्वविदित है कि देश के सर्वाेच्च राष्ट्रपति पद के लिए चुनाव में सत्ता व विपक्ष के बीच आम सहमति ना बनने की वजह से ही इसके लिए फिर अन्ततः चुनाव हुआ। अब ठीक वही स्थिति बनने के कारण उपराष्ट्रपति पद के लिए भी दिनांक 6 अगस्त को चुनाव होने जा रहा है। (1/2)
— Mayawati (@Mayawati) August 3, 2022
"In such a situation, keeping in mind the wider public interest and its movement in the election being held for the post of Vice President, it has decided to extend its support to Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar and which I am also formally announcing today," Mayawati wrote in a tweet.
More to follow...
