Mayawati announces BSP's support for NDA Vice President candidate Dhankhar

BSP to support Dhankhar in VP election, says Mayawati

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 03 2022, 08:22 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2022, 08:22 ist
BSP chief Mayawati. Credit: PTI File Photo

BSP chief Mayawati on Wednesday announced her party's support for NDA candidate for Vice-Presidential election Jagdeep Dhankhar.

"In such a situation, keeping in mind the wider public interest and its movement in the election being held for the post of Vice President, it has decided to extend its support to Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar and which I am also formally announcing today," Mayawati wrote in a tweet.

More to follow...

Jagdeep Dhankhar
Mayawati
India News
Indian Politics
BSP

