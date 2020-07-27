Mayawati faces crisis of survival in state politics

BSP’s dilemma on Dalit politics was evident when ten months after its six MLAs, who had won on her party symbol in 2018 and subsequently merged with Congress, it issued whip asking them to vote against Ashok Gehlot government.

Dalit leader Udit Raj dismissed the BSP’s whip saying the party has no right to issue a whip as “the anti-defection law is not applicable in this case when all six MLAs, joined the Congress” and accused Mayawati of acting as “B team of BJP”.

Over a week ago, Mayawati had demanded President Rule in Rajasthan. However, it is not the first time that the BSP has taken a strong stand against the Congress.

Facing a dent in its Dalit vote bank from both the main national parties—BJP and Congress in different elections, Mayawati has repeatedly trying to strike a balance, veering towards a nuanced equidistant policy from the both, seeking to paint them as anti Dalit and BSP the soul entity to espouse the Dalit cause.

In 2018 assembly elections in Karnataka, where the BSP has a minuscule presence, it tied up with JDS, making the fight triangular in some seats. Congress cried foul saying it aimed at helping the BJP. But after elections Congress-JD(S) came together and a lone BSP MLA supported the alliance government that lasted 15 months.

Before that, BSP spurned the offers of Congress for alliance in MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh in 2018 Assembly polls for a united fight against the BJP. As post elections, Congress won in all three states, BSP was quick to declare its support to the Congress in government formation. When the six BSP MLAs jumped the ship to join Congress in September last year, Maywati cried “betrayal”. The two MLAs of the BSP, however, remained with the party.

BSP, which had tied up with the BJP in 1995 after a failed experiment of alliance with the SP, had for last few decades have been maintaining the “Naagnath-Saanpnaath (both meaning the lord of snakes) terminology for both the Congress and the BJP it was their approach towards the Dalits that necessitated the formation of a party like BSP. Also Rahul Gandhi's dine with Dalit programmes in 2009-11, contributed to defeat of BSP in 2012 UP state polls.

In the last six years, a substantial chunk of Dalits, particularly non-Jatavs (Mayawati’s caste) had voted for BJP and now Congress led by Priyanka Gandhi in UP is trying to revive its old BMD (Brahmin Muslim Dalit) vote base in Uttar Pradesh, which sends 80 Lok Sabha MPs to Parliament.

It’s a double whammy for BSP, whose OBC-Dalit formulae by tying up with SP in 2019 Lok Sabha polls in which her party won 10 seats after scoring duck in 2014 Lok Sabha polls when she contested alone. She broke the tie-up later.

Months before 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale extended an open invitation to Mayawati to have a tie up with the BJP, something which is again gaining a buzz before 2022 state assembly polls but the BSP has dismissed as the handiwork of Congress, which is trying hard to revive in UP this time.

So, while UP is a lost case for Mayawati, the other states follow a typical pattern of BSP not doing well when Mayawati is not in power in UP. BSP, out of power in UP since 2012, could not do well in state polls in other states. Mayawati’s earlier formulae of bring a Dalit-Brahmin unity

That answers for Mayawati’s complex twists and turns, who now faces a sort of crisis of survival in state politics as she cannot accept Chief Ministerial claim of Akhilesh Yadav of SP, whose party has a complementary separate vote base and cannot back Congress either, whose revival could a see Dalit votes shifting towards the latter. Mayawati has very limited options.