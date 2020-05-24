Mayawati prepares to go solo in next UP assembly polls

Struggling to remain politically relevant and ensure complete hold over 'dalits', her core vote bank in Uttar Pradesh, BSP supremo Mayawati is preparing to go solo in the next state assembly polls, due in little less than two year's time.

Mayawati, who had allied with arch rival Samajwadi Party (SP) in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, has been critical of both Congress and BJP, and though she has so far avoided directly attacking SP president Akhilesh Yadav, the latter has made it clear that his party will not have any alliance in the next UP assembly polls.

The BSP supremo has singled out Congress, especially after its general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took charge of the grand old party, and has not let go any opportunity to attack it.

Whether it was the Congress' offer to provide one thousand buses to ferry the stranded migrant workers home or it is former president Rahul Gandhi's interaction with the workers and the subsequent release of the video on the same, Mayawati has been quite scathing in her criticism of the Congress.

''It is the Congress, which is responsible for the plight of the migrant workers....the policies of the successive Congress governments have always been anti-poor,'' Mayawati said.

According to the political observers here, Mayawati's attack on the Congress was aimed at ''keeping intact'' her core 'dalit' vote bank.

''Dalits have traditionally been voters of the Congress and the latter is again trying to woo them aggressively....Mayawati will certainly not allow that,'' said J.P.Shukla, a Lucknow based analyst while speaking to DH.

''Congress' attempt to bring dalit leader Chandrashekhar alias Ravan has also not gone down well with Mayawati, who has dubbed the former a BJP agent,'' he added.

Congress leader P.L.Punia, who hailed from the SC community, said that Mayawati did not raise her voice, when 'dalits' were 'targetted' by the BJP government.

''Dalits will support the Congress in the next polls,'' he added.