Mayawati trashes Akhilesh's 'Pichhade, Dalit and Alpasankhyak' formula

BSP chief Mayawati on Monday dismissed Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav's 'PDA' formula for winning the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and came up with her own version of the acronym.

Countering Yadav's elaboration of PDA, Mayawati said it stood for 'Parivar' (family), 'Dal' (party) and Alliance.

Yadav had said on Saturday that the BJP-led NDA will be defeated in the 2024 general elections by PDA, which he defined as a combination of "Pichhade (backward classes), Dalit and Alpasankhyak (minorities)".

Read | 'Pichle, Dalit, Alpsankhyak' will defeat NDA in 2024, Opposition need big heart for alliance: Akhilesh Yadav

Mayawati said this was mere "tukbandi" (rhyme).

The raga of PDA by the SP in response to the NDA is nothing but "tukbandi". The actual meaning of its PDA is 'Parivar', 'Dal', and Alliance, to which this party is limited. Hence, people of the sections mentioned by Yadav must remain careful, she said in a tweet in Hindi.

On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya took on Yadav and said his PDA stood for "parivarvad (dynasty), dangaaion ka sang (company of rioters) and 'apraadh karne wale ko sanrakshan (patronage to criminals)".

This is the SP's past, present and future, he had said.