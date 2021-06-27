Mayawati trashes alliance rumours with AIMIM, to go solo in UP, Uttarakhand polls

Facing the dangers of being reduced to a fringe player in state politics, BSP supremo Mayawati on Sunday trashed reports of electoral tie-up with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) in the forthcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls and said that her party would go solo in the elections.

''There is no truth in the reports that BSP will have an electoral tie-up with AIMIM... the report is misleading,'' Mayawati tweeted.

1. मीडिया के एक न्यूज चैनल में कल से यह खबर प्रसारित की जा रही है कि यूपी में आगामी विधानसभा आमचुनाव औवेसी की पार्टी AIMIM व बीएसपी मिलकर लड़ेगी। यह खबर पूर्णतः गलत, भ्रामक व तथ्यहीन है। इसमें रत्तीभर भी सच्चाई नहीं है तथा बीएसपी इसका जोरदार खण्डन करती है। 1/2 — Mayawati (@Mayawati) June 27, 2021

She said that barring Punjab, where her party was likely to have an electoral alliance with the Akali Dal, the BSP would not have any kind of tie-up in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

She made it clear that the BSP would go solo in both the states in the next Assembly polls, which is due in about nine months.

BSP had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP) and had managed to win ten seats in UP. It was then expected that BSP and SP could fight the 2022 Assembly polls in UP together.

The bonhomie between the two arch-rivals, however, was short-lived and they parted ways soon after the LS polls.

SP president Akhilesh Yadav has also declared that his party will not have an alliance with any big political party but can have electoral adjustments with smaller like-minded parties.

Mayawati's remarks came at a time when her party is facing its worst political crisis in the state and stared at an imminent split. As many as six of the 18 BSP legislators have indicated that they may join the SP in the days to come. Three BSP MLAs are likely to join the BJP.