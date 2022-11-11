MCD poll: Kejriwal, Rajendra Pal Gautam, Harbhajan Singh among AAP's star campaigners

The AAP on Friday announced its star campaigners for the December 4 MCD polls, naming Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, MLA Rajendra Pal Gautam, who recently quit as minister amid a row over attending a religious conversion event here, and former cricketer and sitting Rajya Sabha member Harbhajan Singh.

The list of 30 also includes the likes of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia, and Rajya Sabha members Sanjay Singh, Raghav Chadha and ND Gupta.

Expenditure on electioneering by a star campaigner is not added to the candidate’s poll expenses. According to election laws, these expenses are borne by their parties.

Read | BJP, AAP field several turncoats in Gujarat polls, Congress says loyalists its 'first choice'

The Aam Aadmi Party’s star campaigners’ list also includes ministers from Delhi and Punjab cabinets such as Kailash Gahlot, Gopal Rai, Imran Hussain and the newly inducted Raaj Kumar Anand.

The list also includes party MLAs such as Durgesh Pathak, Vishesh Ravi, Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj and ministers.

The 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) goes to polls on December 4 and the counting of votes will take place on December 7.

The BJP has been in power in the MCD -- trifurcated in 2012 into north, south and east corporations and then unified this year -- for three straight terms. The civic polls are largely being seen as a three-cornered contest between the BJP, the AAP and the Congress.