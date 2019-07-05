MDMK chief Vaiko convicted in sedition case

MDMK chief Vaiko was on Friday awarded one-year imprisonment in a decade-old sedition case filed against him for his speech during the launch of a book on Tamil Eelam struggle.

The special court handling cases against MPs and MLAs also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Vaiko. The verdict came three days after the MDMK decided to nominate Vaiko to the Rajya Sabha after a gap of two decades.

Since the sentencing is for just one year, Vaiko can go for an appeal against the verdict, senior lawyers opined adding that there is no bar on him contesting the RS polls to be held on July 18.

The Tamil Nadu police had in 2009 registered a case under Sections 124-A (sedition) and 153 -A (promoting enmity between different groups) against Vaiko for his speech on the topic What is happening in Eelam?.

Though the charge-sheet was filed in the case on December 30, 2009, the MDMK leader was not arrested.

