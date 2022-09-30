Meet the contenders of Congress presidential poll: Kharge, Tharoor and Tripathi

Senior leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor, in the race for the post of Congress president, not only possess contrasting demeanours but have had an equally disparate political journey.

On the last day of filing nominations, former Jharkhand Minister K N Tripathi also filed nominations.

Here’s a look at the candidates in the Congress president poll:

Mallikarjun Kharge

Eighty-year-old Mallikarjun Kharge, a grassroot politician and a hardcore loyalist of the Gandhis, was born in a poor family at Varavatti in Bidar district. He did his schooling and BA as well as Law in Gulbarga.

A leader with more than 50 years of experience in politics, Kharge, who was elected MLA nine times in a row and has been pitched as a Dalit leader by his party colleagues, has seen a steady rise in his career graph from humble beginning as a union leader in his home-district of Gulbarga, now Kalaburagi.

In 1969, he joined the Indian National Congress and went on to become president of the Gulbarga City Congress Committee.

He has won from the Gurmitkal Assembly constituency nine times in a row before he plunged into the Lok Sabha poll arena in 2009 and has been a two-time MP from Gulbarga parliamentary segment.

However, in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the veteran leader was defeated by BJP's Umesh Jadhav in Gulbarga by a margin of 95,452 votes. That was the first electoral loss in Kharge's political life spanning several decades.

Shashi Tharoor

Sixty-six-year-old Shashi Tharoor - articulate, erudite, and suave - who is known for speaking his mind, joined Congress in 2009 after a long stint at the United Nations. Tharoor was born in London and had a phenomenal educational background.

Tharoor, who hails from the Nair community of Kerala, has studied at premier institutions in India and the US, including St Stephen's College in Delhi and Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy in Massachusetts. He completed a Ph D in 1978 from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy.

Tharoor made a lateral entry into politics following a long career at the United Nations, which included serving as senior adviser to the Secretary-General, in addition to his role as Under-Secretary-General for Communications and Public Information.

Tharoor entered politics after he announced his retirement following his second-place finish in the 2006 selection for UN Secretary-General to Ban Ki-moon, and was elected to Parliament in 2009.

He has been a very active parliamentarian and has won three Lok Sabha elections on the trot from Thiruvananthapuram, but has not served on many party organisational posts besides being the chief of the All India Professionals' Congress.

Krishna Nand Tripathi

Fifty-year-old Tripathi is associated with Congress since 2005. He is a resident of the Redma Kashi Nagar locality of Daltonganj.

Reportedly, Tripathi did his elementary education at Dasmesh Model School and Zilla Scthe hool in Daltonganj.

Tripathi worked with the Indian Air force before joining politics. In 2005, he contested in Jharkhand’s Daltonganj Assembly constituency on Congress’ ticket for the first time. However, he did not win.

Later in 2009 Assembly elections, Tripathi won and became the minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj and Labour Department in the Jharkhand Cabinet.

Tripathi also served as the Indian National Trade Union Congress’ national president.

While Tripathi said he was contesting for the top post in a democratic manner, party insiders say the battle is between loyalty and experience of Kharge versus the intellectual prowess of Tharoor.

(With agency inputs)