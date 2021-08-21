Mehbooba Mufti ask Centre to draw lesson from US in Afghanistan

Regional PDP president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti Saturday asked New Delhi to draw lessons from how the Taliban threw out the powerful USA from Afghanistan and asked the Modi government to restore Article 370 and resolve the Kashmir issue through dialogue.

“Taliban made the US forces to flee from Afghanistan,” she said while addressing a gathering in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

In a direct reference to New Delhi, the firebrand PDP chief said, “Don’t test our patience and change your ways while you still have a chance. Remember how Vajpayee initiated the peace process. You must restart talks with Kashmiris and return whatever you have looted.”

“For the everlasting peace in Kashmir, the government of India must restore special status which they snatched illegally on August 5, 2019 and also resolve the Kashmir issue through dialogue,” Mehbooba added.

The former J&K CM also had a word of advice for the Taliban regime in Kabul. “I urge the Taliban not to commit any act that forces the world to go against them. Role of guns is over and the world community is watching how they (Taliban) would behave with the people,” she said.

The PDP chief alleged that the BJP was misusing agencies to crush the dissent in Kashmir. “If better sense doesn’t prevail in the BJP camp, India is all set to break into parts on communal and religious lines,” she warned.