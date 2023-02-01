Mercifully, FM mentioned poor twice in speech: Chidambaram, Oppn hit out at Sitharaman's Budget

Opposition on Wednesday pounded on the Narendra Modi government over the "anti-people" budget with the Congress calling it a "callous" exercise by a dispensation that has "mercifully" mentioned the word 'poor' twice while refusing to address unemployment, poverty, inequality or equity.

Along with Congress, parties like Trinamool Congress, CPI(M), CPI, RJD and others separately described the Budget as "directionless" and "opportunistic", while questioning decreased allocation for schemes like MGNREGA.

Read | Budget 2023: Fun facts about Sitharaman's speech

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the Narendra Modi government of looting the country and said, “Overall, the Modi government has made life difficult for the people. The country's economy has been deeply hurt…This budget will be called 'Naam Bade Aur Darshan Chhote Budget' (big on announcements and short on delivery).”

Top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted that it's 'Mitr Kaal' Budget (Budget for Friends) by tweaking the government's 'Amrit Kaal' programme. "‘Mitr Kaal’ Budget has: NO vision to create Jobs. NO plan to tackle Mehngai (price rise). NO intent to stem Inequality. 1% richest own 40% wealth, 50% poorest pay 64% of GST, 42% youth are unemployed- yet, the PM doesn't Care! This Budget proves Govt has NO roadmap to build India’s future," he tweeted.

‘Mitr Kaal’ Budget has:

NO vision to create Jobs

NO plan to tackle Mehngai

NO intent to stem Inequality 1% richest own 40% wealth, 50% poorest pay 64% of GST, 42% youth are unemployed- yet, PM doesn’t Care! This Budget proves Govt has NO roadmap to build India’s future. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 1, 2023

In a stinging attack on the latest Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, senior MP and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram said the Budget speech showed that how far the government is "removed from the people and their concerns" about life, livelihood and the growing inequality between the rich and the poor.

Read | 'GOBARdhan' to 'Saptarishi': Unique terms used by FM in her Budget speech

Chidambaram was critical of the government’s determined push for the “new” tax regime, for which there are only a “few takers”, as he felt the intention was to do away with the “old” regime.

Describing the government’s move to make the new regime as the default option as “grossly unfair”, he said it would “rob the ordinary tax payer of the meagre social security that he may get under the old tax regime”.

"Government should first tell us how many people from the middle class have joined the new tax regime. Tell us whether those in the old regime would get a benefit of Rs 1? There is minor relief for those in the new regime while there is no concession at all for others," he said.

Read | Budget 2023: Read Nirmala Sitharaman's full speech here

Chidambaram said it was quite clear that the government has forgotten the poor and practically forgotten the middle class. “It seems they are relying upon other factors and forces to win an election,” he said.

"Let me point out with regret, that the Finance Minister has not mentioned the words unemployment, poverty, inequality or equity anywhere in her speech. Mercifully, she has mentioned the word poor twice in her speech. I am sure the people of India will take note of who are in the concerns of the government and who are not...This is a callous Budget that has betrayed the hopes of the vast majority of the people," Chidambaram said.

He pointed out that neither indirect taxes have been reduced nor there is a cut in the “cruel and irrational GST rates” as well as in prices of fuel, cement or fertilisers. There is also no cut in the numerous surcharges and cesses which are, in any way, not shared with the state governments, he said.

"Who has benefited from this Budget? Certainly, not the poor. Not the youth looking desperately for jobs. Not those who have been laid off. Not the bulk of the taxpayers. Not the homemaker. Not the thinking Indians who are shocked by the growing inequality, the rise of the number of billionaires and the wealth being accumulated in the hands of the 1% of the population. Certainly, not you," he said.